This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
