Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.