 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News