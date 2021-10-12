For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
