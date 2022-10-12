Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.