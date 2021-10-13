This evening in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Su…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The Chippewa…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Mond…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. …