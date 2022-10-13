This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
