Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.