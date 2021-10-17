Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. …
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see s…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.