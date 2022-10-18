 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

