For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is foreca…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild t…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and va…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The…