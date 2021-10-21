Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.