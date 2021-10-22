This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
