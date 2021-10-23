 Skip to main content
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

