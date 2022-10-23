For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
