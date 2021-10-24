For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
