This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is ex…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'l…
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”