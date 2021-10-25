Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.