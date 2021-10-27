This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Keep a…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'l…
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach th…
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29…