Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

