For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
