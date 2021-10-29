 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

