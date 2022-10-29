For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
