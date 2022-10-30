 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

