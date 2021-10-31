This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
