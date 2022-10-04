Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
