Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

