For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is foreca…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Ex…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see hig…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures wi…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and va…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this T…