Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.