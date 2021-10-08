 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

