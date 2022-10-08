 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

