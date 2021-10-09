Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.