Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

