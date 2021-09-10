For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
