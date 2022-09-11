This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
