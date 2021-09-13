Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Rain with thunderstorms by morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
