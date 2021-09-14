Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.