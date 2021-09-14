Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
