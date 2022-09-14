Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.