Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.