Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
