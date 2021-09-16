This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
