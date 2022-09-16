This evening in Chippewa Falls: Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is fo…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls will se…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How l…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area …