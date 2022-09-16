Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.