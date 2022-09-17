Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.