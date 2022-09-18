 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

