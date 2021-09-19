 Skip to main content
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

