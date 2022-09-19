Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.