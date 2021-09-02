This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
