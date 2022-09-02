For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
