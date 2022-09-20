For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
