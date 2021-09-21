 Skip to main content
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

