This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
