For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
